CAC 40 Little Changed As Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly Falls

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday after monthly survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed France's consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in February.

The consumer sentiment index fell to 89 from 91 in the previous month. The score was forecast to improve to 92.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,926 after losing half a percent on Monday.

In corporate news, retailer Casino jumped 36 percent after a French court gave the green light for its restructuring plan.

Capgemini shares edged up slightly. The technology company has inked a over 100 million euros deal with TenneT, a European transmission system operator, to design, build, and implement a cloud platform to boost the functioning of TenneT.

Construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues rallied more than 6 percent after posting annual core profit above its guidance.