CAC 40 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday, as investors kept an eye on rising geopolitical tensions and looked ahead to the release of key U.S. inflation data on Wednesday for additional clues on the state of the world's largest economy.

The Russian bombardment of a Ukrainian power plant has sparked fears of a radioactive fallout in Europe.

Elsewhere, Taiwan's foreign minister said earlier today that China has used the drills in its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6,518 after rising 0.8 percent the previous day.

Sanofi shares were moving lower after the drug maker said that it was pausing recruitment globally in studies of its oral drug tolebrutinib following recommendation by an independent data monitoring committee (iDMC).