26.08.2024 11:09:38

CAC 40 Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher on Monday to extend gains from the previous session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled imminent interest-rate cuts.

The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks," Powell said at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,587 after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday.

The upside in the broader market was capped by escalating Middle East tensions following a recent exchange of strikes between Israel and Hezbollah.

Investors also looked ahead to the release of a slew of key German and Eurozone data due this week that will be crucial ahead of the ECB's interest-rate decision in September.

EU flash inflation data for August will be key for the European Central Bank as it considers its next interest-rate move.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Märkte zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Markt und auch der deutsche Leitindex tendieren am Dienstag im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es indes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen