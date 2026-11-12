CAC 40 Moderately Higher As Oil Prices Drop

(RTTNews) - French stocks climbed higher on Thursday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, as easing oil prices helped ease concerns about inflation.

Worries about AI trade increased a bit on reports the Nvidia board was weighing the removal of CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations of multiple affairs, but that did not any significantly hurt investor sentiment this morning.

Brent crude front-month futures dropped to $81.19 a barrel before recovering to $92.05, but still remained in negative territory, losing about 0.8%.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 60.91 points or 0.72% at 8,393.78 a few minutes past noon.

LVMH, Saint-Gobain and Hermes International gained nearly 2%. Sanofi, Kering and Michelin climbed 1.4%-1.5%.

Schneider Electric, Eiffage, Pernod Ricard, Vinci, Veolia Environment, Danone, AXA, ArcelorMittal, Bureau Veritas, BNP Paribas, Engies, Legrand, Bouygues, Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, Airbus and Carrefour gained 0.5%-1%.

Euronext shed more than 1%. Thales dropped 0.7%, while EssilorLuxottica, Eurofins Scientific, Dassault Systemes, Renault and STMicroElectronics posted modest losses.