|
26.08.2026 12:30:11
CAC 40 Modestly Higher On Weak Oil Prices, Easing Middle East Tensions
(RTTNews) - The French market moved modestly higher on Wednesday as weak oil prices amid renewed optimism over Middle East peace efforts and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz aided sentiment.
Brent crude futures dropped to $84.56 a barrel, losing about 3%, on reports that Oman and Iran had discussed establishing a temporary joint maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.
However, caution ahead of French presidential election cycle and a lack of fresh earnings of economic data from the domestic front limited market's upside.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35.15 points or 0.42% at 8,474.35 nearly half an hour past noon.
ArcelorMittal climbed 3.25%. Kering and Safran moved up 2% and 1.9%, respectively. Saint-Gobain, Airbus, BNP Paribas, Accor and Hermes International gained 1%-1.5%.
LVMH, EssilorLuxottica, L'Oreal, Schneider Electric, Sanofi, Michelin, STMicroelectronics, Vinci and Air Liquide also moved higher.
Capgemini dropped 2.5%. TotalEnergies, Dassault Systemes, Renault, Euronext and Thales eased by 1%-1.5%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTag der NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX beendet Handel deutlich fester - Rekordhoch im Blick -- DAX schließlich kaum verändert -- Wall Street etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich deutlich nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen tendierten abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit Aufschlägen.