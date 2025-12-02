02.12.2025 12:48:10

CAC 40 Modestly Higher; Bank Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - French stocks moved modestly higher on Tuesday with investors largely making cautious moves, choosing to wait for more data. Positive signs of a peace deal in Ukraine helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29.48 points or 0.36% at 8,126.48 a few minutes ago.

Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole gained 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Safran was up nearly 1.5% and LVMH advanced 1.3%.

Renault, Bouygues, Capgemini, Eurofins Scientific, Publicis Groupe and Accor were up 1 to 1.2%.

Carrefour gained a little over 1% after the company announced the completion of the sale of its entire Italy business to NewPrinces,

Dassault Systemes drifted down 1.25%. Edenred, Airbus, Bureau Veritas, Thales, Air Liquide and Kering were modestly lower.

On the economic front, France's central government budget deficit narrowed to EUR 136.2 billion at the end of October 2025, from EUR 157.4 billion in the same month of the previous year, data from the government showed. It marked the smallest shortfall since June, as government revenues grew by 6.5% year-on-year to EUR 299.2 billion.

New car sales in France fell by 0.3% year-on-year to 132,927 units in November 2025, following a 2.9% increase the month before. From January to November, car sales were down 4.9% at 1.46 million units.

Euro area consumer price inflation rose to 2.2% in November, up from 2.1% in October and slightly above market expectations of 2.1%, according to a preliminary estimate.

Among Europe's largest economies, Germany's inflation rate accelerated to 2.6%, the highest since February and above the ECB's 2% target. Meanwhile, inflation in France remained well below target, at 0.8%.

The Euro Area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 6.4% in October, matching September's revised reading and slightly above market forecasts of 6.3%.

