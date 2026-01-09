CAC 40 Notably Higher Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 has moved higher in cautious trading on Friday as investors await the crucial U.S. non-farm payroll data that could provide some clued about the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision at its upcoming monetary policy meeting.

Investors are also following the developments on the geopolitical front.

The CAC 40 was up 63.18 points or 0.77% at 8,306.65 a few minutes past noon,

L'Oreal, the top gainer in the benchmark index, moved up 4.7%. BNP Paribas surged 3.3%, and Hermes International climbed 3.25%.

Kering advanced nearly 3% and Stellantis moved up 2.7%. LVMH, Capgemini, STMicroElectronics, Publicis Groupe and TotalEnergies gained 1.8 to 2%.

Pernod Ricard, Dassault Systemes, Eurofins Scientific, EssilorLuxottica, Renault, Legrand and Sanofi also moved notably higher.

Meanwhile, Euronext and Bouygues lost 3.3% and 2.5%, respectively. Orange drifted down nearly 2%, while Vinci, Safran, Societe Generale and AXA dropped by 1.5 to 1.9%.

EIFage, Thales, Veolia Environment, Carrefour, Unibail Rodamco, Airbus and Credit Agricole also showed weakness.

Data from federal statistical office INSEE showed industrial production in France fell 0.1% month-on-month in November 2025, following a 0.2% gain in October. Over the last three months, industrial production rose 1.8%, while year-on-year output increased 0.3%.

A separate data from INSEE showed household consumption in France unexpectedly fell 0.3% month-on-month in November 2025, defying market expectations of a 0.2% rise and reversing an upwardly revised 0.5% growth in October.