CAC 40 Rallies After Downbeat January

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday following another strong lead from Wall Street overnight.

Investors were also reacting to survey results showing that Eurozone factory growth accelerated in January, with firms reporting the largest production and order book improvements for four months.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 82 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,081 after rising half a percent in the previous session.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all rose over 1 percent after UBS' upbeat quarterly earnings.

Sodexo gained half a percent. The food services and facilities management company announced the passing of its founder and Chairman Emeritus, Pierre Bellon, on January 31, 2022 in Paris, at the age of 92.

EssilorLuxottica jumped 2.6 percent. The maker of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses has announced a share repurchase of up to 1.5 million shares, during the period from February 1 to March 31, for a price not exceeding 200 euros per share.