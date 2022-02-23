23.02.2022 10:35:23

CAC 40 Rallies As Danone Reports Higher Sales

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Wednesday amid bets that a full blown war in Ukraine can still be avoided.

After announcing what he called the "first tranche" of sanctions, including steps to starve Russia of financing and target financial institutions, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday left the door open to a final effort at diplomacy.

There's no question that Russia is the aggressor, but there is still time to avert the worst case scenario that will bring untold suffering to millions of people, the president said in a nationwide address from the White House.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 105 points, or 1.5 percent, to 6,892 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

Yoghurt maker Danone soared 4 percent after its quarterly sales beat estimates.

