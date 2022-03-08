|
08.03.2022 10:28:05
CAC 40 Rallies On EU Joint Bond Sales Report
(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Tuesday, bund yields turned positive and the euro rose after reports that the European Union is mulling a joint-bond sale to fund energy and defense spending.
The European Union will unveil a plan as soon as this week to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defense spending as the bloc copes with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Bloomberg reported.
The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 127 points, or 2.1 percent, to 6,109 after falling 1.3 percent on Monday.
Banks topped the gainers list, with BNP Paribas and Societe Generale both climbing more than 5 percent.
Valneva SE surged 4 percent. The biotech firm said that it has successfully completed the phase III pivotal trial of its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.