CAC 40 Rebounds After Selloff

(RTTNews) - French stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with earnings, tensions over Ukraine and the prospect of quantitative tightening from the Fed in focus.

Amid expectations of earlier interest-rate hikes, market participants expect clarity in the scheduled FOMC meeting outcome on Wednesday.

On the Covid-19 front, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the world reported 100 Covid-19 cases every three seconds on average last week and warned to not assume that the pandemic is reaching its 'end game'.

The benchmark CAC 40 index climbed 71 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,859 after losing as much as 4 percent the previous day.

Rémy Cointreau shares fell nearly 2 percent. The spirts group beat third-quarter sales forecasts and said it targets very strong organic growth in its current operating profit for fiscal 2021-22.