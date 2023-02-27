27.02.2023 10:02:39

CAC 40 Rebounds Ahead Of Consumer Confidence Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks bounced back on Monday after seeing heavy losses in the previous session on worries about inflation and the impact of higher interest rates on global growth.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 91 points, or 1.3 percent, at 7,278 after losing 1.8 percent on Friday.

The economic calendar remains light today, with a report on euro area consumer confidence for February awaited later in the day.

Airbus gained 1 percent. The plane maker, in its latest study of future demand, stated that airlines based in the Pacific region will need delivery of 920 new aircraft over the next 20 years.

Globally, Airbus forecasts demand for 39,490 new aircraft over the next 20 years, including 17,620 in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Thales Group shares were also up around 1 percent. The maker of electrical systems and devices announced that it is continuing its recruitment initiative in 2023 with a plan to hire over 12, 000 staff around the globe.

The recruitment aims to further boost growth in the aerospace, defense and security, and digital identity and security segments of the company.

