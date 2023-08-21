CAC-40 Rebounds As Energy Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 gained on Monday amidst sentiment generated by a surge in crude oil prices that lifted energy stocks. Markets also weighed the policy support measures from China as well as monetary policy outlook ahead of the central bankers meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,244.97, gaining 1.13 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,165.07 and 7259.32. Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 5 are trading in negative territory.

TotalEnergies and Stellantis have gained more than 2 percent. Engie, Safran, Carrefour, Essilorluxottica and Thales are the other big gainers.

Worldline has declined 0.36 percent.

The EUR/USD pair has gained 0.22 percent to 1.0897, in line with the Dollar Index shedding 0.06 percent to 103.31.

Amidst rising bond yields driven by renewed Fed fears, yields on France's ten-year bonds have hardened 1.1 percent to 3.204%.