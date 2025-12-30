CAC 40 Rises 0.3%; Bank Stocks Move Higher

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher a little past noon on Tuesday, led by gains in banking and select technology and defense stocks.

Trading was a bit lackluster as traders largely staying on the sidelines, and those engaged in business mostly refraining from making big moves.

The French market will have a full session today. On Wednesday, it will close early and remain shut on Thursday for New Year's Day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21.30 points or 0.27% at 8,133.32 about half an hour past noon.

Societe Generale climbed nearly 1.5%. BNP Paribas moved up 0.8% and Credit Agricle gained 0.9%.

STMicroElectronics, TotalEnergies, Accor, Dassault Systemes, Airbus, Sanofi, ArcelorMittal, Orange and Hermes International gained 0.3 to 0.7%.

EssilorLuxottica, Capgemini, Bureau Veritas, Schneider Electric, Air Liquide and Carrefour were modeslty lower a little while ago.

Meanwhile, the yield on France's 10-year Government Bonds rose to 3.545% today.