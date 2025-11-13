13.11.2025 12:29:40

CAC 40 Rises 0.5%; Bank, Luxury Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - France's CAC 40 rose to a record high Thursday morning as stocks climbed higher, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump signing a bill to end the longest government shutdown in history. Expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month contribute as well to market's positive move.

The CAC 40 was up 41.45 points or 0.5% at 8,282.69 a few minutes ago.

Kering is rising 2.75%, Societe Generale is moving up 2.35% and Credit Agricole is gaining 2%. Carrefour is up nearly 2% after the Saadé family acquired a 4% stake in the company and becoming the group's new majority shareholder.

Saint Gobain, Bouygues, Unibail Rodamco and BNP Paribas are up 1.5 to 1.8%. L'Oreal is up 0.8% after issuing bonds worth 3 billion euros.

AXA, Dassault Systemes, TotalEnergies, STMicroElectronics, EssilorLuxottica, Vinci, L'Oreal, Renault, Orange, Engie and Schneider Electric are also notably higher.

Legrand is declining by about 0.8%. Pernod Ricard and Edenred are down 0.6% and 0.25%, respectively.

In economic news, data from Eurostat showed Eurozone industrial production rose 0.2% month-on-month in September 2025, after a 1.1% decline in August. On an annual basis, industrial output grew 1.2%, the same pace as in the previous month and below forecasts of 2.1%.

France's unemployment rate increased in the third quarter, data from the statistical office INSEE showed. The ILO jobless rate rose to 7.7% in the third quarter from revised 7.6% in the second quarter. The unemployment rate was forecast to rise to 7.6% from the second quarter's initial estimate of 7.5%.

