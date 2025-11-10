ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-
10.11.2025 13:13:24

CAC 40 Rises 1.3% On Prospects Of An End To US Government Shutdown

(RTTNews) - French stocks have gained significant ground in positive territory on Monday amid prospects of an end to the US government shutdown.

On Sunday, the U.S. Senate voted 60-40 to end the longest-running government shutdown, which entered its 40th day on Sunday.

The bipartisan legislation, which would fund most federal agencies through January and guarantee back pay for federal employees affected by the closure, would now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 104.41 points or 1.31% at 8,054.59 a few minutes ago.

Societe Generale is rising more than 4%. Edenred is gaining 3.75% and Accor is up 3.65%. Capgemini and BNP Paribas are up by about 3%.

Dassault Systemes is climbing up 2.7%. Kering, Stellantis and Pernod Ricard are up 2.5 to 2.7%, while Safran, Renault, LVMH, Schneider Electric, Bouygues, Legrand, ArcelorMittal, Credit Agricole, STMicroElectronics and Airbus are up 1.5 to 2%.

In economic news, Eurozone investor confidence weakened in November as the economy struggles to emerge from the slump, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.

The investor confidence index fell unexpectedly to -7.4 in November from -5.4 in October. The score was forecast to improve to -3.9.

There is little sign of an autumn upturn in the eurozone, Sentix said.

Both current situation and expectations indices declined at a similar rate. The current situation indicator posted -17.5, down from -16.0 in October. The expectations indicator dropped to 3.3 from 5.8 a month ago.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Shutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich den Handel am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden ebenso wieder mutiger. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen