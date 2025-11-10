CAC 40 Rises 1.3% On Prospects Of An End To US Government Shutdown

(RTTNews) - French stocks have gained significant ground in positive territory on Monday amid prospects of an end to the US government shutdown.

On Sunday, the U.S. Senate voted 60-40 to end the longest-running government shutdown, which entered its 40th day on Sunday.

The bipartisan legislation, which would fund most federal agencies through January and guarantee back pay for federal employees affected by the closure, would now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 104.41 points or 1.31% at 8,054.59 a few minutes ago.

Societe Generale is rising more than 4%. Edenred is gaining 3.75% and Accor is up 3.65%. Capgemini and BNP Paribas are up by about 3%.

Dassault Systemes is climbing up 2.7%. Kering, Stellantis and Pernod Ricard are up 2.5 to 2.7%, while Safran, Renault, LVMH, Schneider Electric, Bouygues, Legrand, ArcelorMittal, Credit Agricole, STMicroElectronics and Airbus are up 1.5 to 2%.

In economic news, Eurozone investor confidence weakened in November as the economy struggles to emerge from the slump, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.

The investor confidence index fell unexpectedly to -7.4 in November from -5.4 in October. The score was forecast to improve to -3.9.

There is little sign of an autumn upturn in the eurozone, Sentix said.

Both current situation and expectations indices declined at a similar rate. The current situation indicator posted -17.5, down from -16.0 in October. The expectations indicator dropped to 3.3 from 5.8 a month ago.