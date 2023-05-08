|
08.05.2023 13:29:12
CAC-40 Rises Amidst Cautious Optimism
(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 traded with mild gains on Monday amidst optimism generated by the Fed hinting of a pause in rate hikes and fears ahead of the release of CPI data from the U.S.
The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,449.32, gaining 0.22 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,416.22 and 7450.73.
Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 9 are trading in negative territory.
ArcelorMittal rallied more than 3 percent, followed by Alstom that added 2.9 percent. Bouygues, AXA, Worldline, LVMH and Credit Agricole, all gained more than 1 percent. Teleperformance declined 1.8 percent. Sanofi and Airbus, both lost more than 0.5 percent.
The Dollar's retreat amidst the Fed's announcement of a potential pause dragged the Dollar Index 0.13 percent to 101.08, lifting the EUR/USD pair 0.30 percent to 1.1050.
The ECB's continued hawkish stance and the solid jobs data from the U.S. fueled rate hike expectations, lifting the yield on France's ten-year bond 0.94 percent overnight to 2.912%, from the previous close of 2.885%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienaktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte hingegen leichte Verluste. Die Wall Street notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche schliesslich in verschiedenen Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich zulegen.