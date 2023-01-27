|
27.01.2023 12:35:56
CAC-40 Rises In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 gained from Thursday's levels as markets weighed the recent earnings updates and economic data release. Sentiment remained muted ahead of the interest rate decision by the ECB, Fed and the Bank of England next week.
Earlier, data released by the INSEE showed consumer confidence in France falling to 80 in January, from the downwardly revised reading of 81 in December. Markets were expecting a reading of 83.
The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,107.20, up 0.16 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,071.10 and 7,117.48.
Only 12 among the 40 scrips in the index are trading in negative territory.
Luxury goods maker Kering and Societe Generale rallied more than 2 percent. Saint Gobain and Arcelormittal have also gained more than 1.5 percent.
Airbus declined 1.85 percent following a downgrade by a brokerage. Pernod Ricard also declined 1.8 percent. Dassault Systemes also shed more than 1 percent. The EUR/USD pair is flat at 1.0890.
The ten-year bond yield has increased 2.5 percent to 2.743% versus the previous close of 2.678%.
