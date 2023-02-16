CAC-40 Rises On Earnings Boost

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 rallied on Thursday amidst a strong batch of corporate earnings that reiterated the strength of the economy. Markets also shrugged off strong economic data from the U.S. to rule out a hard landing for the economy.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,383.79, up 1.14 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,345.10 and 7,387.29.

Only 5 scrips among the 40 scrips in the index are trading in negative territory.

Telecom business Orange surged more than 5 percent following strong financial results. Distiller Pernod Ricard also gained more than 5 percent after posting upbeat results.

Luxury goods maker Kering extended gains with a 3.7 percent addition.

Airbus, Societe Generale, Air Liquide and Worldline, Dassault Systemes have all rallied more than 2 percent.

The EUR/USD pair has edged 0.17 percent lower to 1.0707.

The ten-year bond yield has decreased 0.5 percent to 2.929% versus the previous close of 2.944%.