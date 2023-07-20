|
20.07.2023 13:36:02
CAC-40 Rises On Earnings Boost
(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 gained on Thursday amidst positive sentiment generated by earnings updates. Shares of Publicis Groupe surged after reporting results that surpassed expectations and raising guidance.
The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,354.17, gaining 0.37 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,301.12 and 7361.93.
Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 14 are trading in negative territory.
Publicis Groupe and ArcelorMittal, have both gained more than 2.5 percent. Luxury group Kering, TotalEnergies, AXA, Orange and Saint Gobain have all added more than 1.5 percent.
L'Oreal, Dassault Systemes and STMicroelectronics have declined more than 1 percent. The EUR/USD pair has gained 0.05 percent to 1.1204, in line with the Dollar Index shedding 0.03 percent to 100.25.
Reflecting the inflationary expectations from commodity and food prices following Russia's exit from the Black Sea grain deal, yield on France's ten-year bond has hardened 0.30 percent to 2.969%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.