CAC 40 Rises On Peace Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Monday after Ukraine President Zelenskyy said he wants to make a deal with Moscow over Donbas and he is willing to discuss adopting a neutral status too. The Donbas region has been partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Russia is also changing its focus to controlling the eastern Donbas region, an apparent pullback from its earlier, more expansive goals.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 75 points or 1.1 percent, to 6,628 after ending flat with a negative bias on Friday.

Sanofi gained about 1 percent. The drug maker announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare has granted marketing authorization for Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa) to treat acid sphingomyelinase deficiency.

Orpea rose about 0.8 percent, reversing an early slide after the French government said it plans to file a criminal complaint against the home care group Orpea over allegations of mistreatment of elderly patients.