|
28.03.2022 11:13:37
CAC 40 Rises On Peace Hopes
(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Monday after Ukraine President Zelenskyy said he wants to make a deal with Moscow over Donbas and he is willing to discuss adopting a neutral status too. The Donbas region has been partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
Russia is also changing its focus to controlling the eastern Donbas region, an apparent pullback from its earlier, more expansive goals.
The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 75 points or 1.1 percent, to 6,628 after ending flat with a negative bias on Friday.
Sanofi gained about 1 percent. The drug maker announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare has granted marketing authorization for Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa) to treat acid sphingomyelinase deficiency.
Orpea rose about 0.8 percent, reversing an early slide after the French government said it plans to file a criminal complaint against the home care group Orpea over allegations of mistreatment of elderly patients.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Zugewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schlussendlich leicht negativ. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen.