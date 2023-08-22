CAC-40 Rises With Tech Sector Optimism

(RTTNews) - Optimism ahead of the highly anticipated earnings update by technology company Nvidia boosted stock market sentiment, lifting the CAC-40 more than a percent. Markets also assessed the monetary policy outlook ahead of the central bankers meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,286.32, gaining 1.23 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,223.07 and 7293.63.

All the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in positive territory.

STMicroElectronics added 3.1 percent to top overnight gainers. EurofinsScientific, ArcelorMittal and Essilor Luxottica have all rallied more than 2 percent. Dassault Systemes, Renault and Capgemini are the other big gainers.

The EUR/USD traded flat at 1.0891, whereas the Dollar Index shed 0.04 percent to trade at 103.25.

Bond yields eased across regions and in tandem, yields on France's ten-year bonds have eased 1.9 percent to 3.187%.