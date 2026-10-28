CAC 40 Roughly Flat Amid Mixed Earnings Updates

(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 was roughly flat a little past noon on Wednesday as investors reacted to a mixed batch of corporate earnings and looked ahead to the monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve, due later in the day, and the European Central Bank's rate decision on Thursday.

The CAC 40 was down 8.44 points or 0.11% at $7,978.70 about half an hour past noon.

Stellantis climbed 5.7% after confirming full-year revenue guidance. Net revenues came in at €37.6 billion for the third-quarter, up 1% from the same period last year.

The net loss narrowed to €453 million, a 90% improvement from the prior-year period. Adjusted operating income reached €256 million, compared with €90 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Danone moved up 2.7%. Legrand and Schneider Electric gained about 2% and 1.7%, respectively. Eurofins Scientific, Renault, Veolia Environment, Bouygues and Hermes International posted modest gains.

Saint-Gobain dropped nearly 1% after posting a 1.8% rise in Q3 sales and confirming its 2026 outlook.

Dassault Systemes tumbled 3%. Kering, ArcelorMittal, Safran and Pernod Ricard lost 1.1%-1.4%. Publicis Groupe, Euronext, BNP Paribas and L'Oreal drifted down 0.5%-1%.