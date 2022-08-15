Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
CAC 40 Sees Cautious Gains

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Monday amid expectations that moderating inflation will help the Federal Reserve pull off a soft landing for the economy.

Sentiment was also underpinned after China's central bank cut both one-year and seven-day lending rates by 10 basis points in a surprise move to revive demand.

The upside remained capped after data showed China's economy was struggling with COVID-19 restrictions.

China's industrial production and retail sales growth for July came in well below estimates, youth unemployment hit a record high in July, investment into real estate fell at a faster pace in July than June and investment into manufacturing slowed its pace of growth, suggesting that the post-lockdown recovery is losing steam.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,574 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.

