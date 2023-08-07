CAC 40 Slides Ahead Of A Busy Week Of Inflation Readings

(RTTNews) - French stocks were a tad lower on Monday as investors braced for another week of corporate earnings and a fresh round of inflation data from the United States and China.

China's trade balance figures on Tuesday and inflation data due on Wednesday will give clues to the country's recovery trajectory.

The U.S. consumer price inflation report for July is slated to be released on Thursday and the producer price inflation report on Friday as investors seek further clarity on the path of inflation and the health of the world's largest economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,298 after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday.

The euro traded weak after official data showed that German industrial production plunged 1.5 percent month-on-month in June.

Elsewhere, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improved to -18.9 in August from -22.5 in July. Analysts had expected a score of -23.4.