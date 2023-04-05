|
05.04.2023 11:01:01
CAC 40 Slides On Growth Anxiety
(RTTNews) - French stocks opened a tad lower on Wednesday as rising oil prices clouded the economic outlook.
Industrial production rebounded in France in February, but not enough to compensate for January's decline, data showed earlier today. Industrial output rose 1.2 percent month-on-month, after having declined by a downwardly revised 1.4 percent in January, statistical office Insee said.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,323 after closing marginally lower the previous day.
Catering and food services group Sodexo soared 10 percent after it unveiled plans to spin off and list its Benefits & Rewards Services business in 2024.
Capgemini dropped half a percent. The company said it has been selected to coordinate the Next Generation IoT project, part of the European Commission's Next Generation Internet initiative.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Die Wall Street zeigte zur Wochenmitte ein gemischtes Bild. Der heimische Markt schloss am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der DAX gab ebenfalls nach. Der japanische Leitindex musste am Mittwoch Verluste verkraften, während die chinesischen Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen blieben.