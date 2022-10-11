Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 11:16:15

CAC 40 Slides On Recession Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell notably on Tuesday as concerns grew that aggressive monetary tightening and geopolitical risks could tip the global economy into a recession.

The dollar edged higher on safe-haven demand, as Russia intensified its attacks against Ukraine and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said the central bank has no intentions of a dovish pivot in the near-term, and the actual policy path will be data dependent

Elsewhere, China vowed to stick to its zero-COVID policy as infections ticked up ahead of 20th Party Congress.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 52 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,788 after losing half a percent in the previous session.

Sanofi shares rose about 1 percent. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the French drug maker have presented late-breaking positive results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the investigational use of Dupixent (dupilumab) in children aged 1 to 11 years with active eosinophilic esophagitis.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost bleiben in schwacher Verfassung
Zur Mitte der Woche zeigen sich die Börsen in Fernost erneut in einer schwachen Verfassung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen