CAC 40 Slids 1.1% As Oil Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

(RTTNews) - French stocks drifted lower on Monday on renewed tensions in the Middle East after Iran rejected participation in a second round of peace negotiations with the U.S., citing Washington's excessive demands, constant shifts in stance, contradictions and the continuing naval blockade.

The U.S. seized an Iranian vessel, and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, reviving inflation and interest-rate fears. Iran has launched drone attacks on U.S. military ships following the seizure of an Iranian vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran accused Washington of playing a "blame game" and violating international law after American forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship.

France's benchmark index CAC 40 was down 95.81 points of 1.14% at 8,329.32 a few minutes ago.

ArcelorMittal dropped 3.7% and EssilorLuxottica drifted down 3.5%. Saint Gobain, Safran, Stellantis, Renault, Societe Generale, Hermes International, Airbus and LVMH lost 2%-3%.

Schneider Electric fell 2.1%. The energy technology company announced that it has partnered with professional services firm Deloitte to help organizations accelerate digital transformation and modernize operations.

Teleperformance, Capgemini, Accor, BNP Paribas, Sanofi, Kering, Bureau Veritas and Credit Agricole shed 1%-2%.

TotalEnergies climbed more than 2%. Orange gained nearly 2%, while STMicroelectronics, Carrefour and Engie moved up by 1.5%, 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone exports decreased for the second straight month in February. Exports decreased 6.7% year-on-year in February, slower than the 7.7% fall in January. Likewise, imports dropped 2.2% from a year ago, following a 7.8% decrease in January.