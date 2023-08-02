|
02.08.2023 11:05:24
CAC 40 Slips After US Rating Downgrade
(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating from AAA to AA+, citing fiscal deterioration and repeated debt ceiling standoffs.
The rating agency said that during the last 20 years, there has been a decline in the standard of governance in America, the effect of which is visible in fiscal and debt decisions.
Signs of weakening global growth and a lack of concrete measures from Chinese policymakers to boost growth in the world's second-largest economy also weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 1.6 percent at 7,289 after declining 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
There was little reaction in the dollar, with the euro falling below the 1.1090 support zone to move into a short-term bearish zone against the greenback.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit gemischten Vorzeichen.