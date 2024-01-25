|
25.01.2024 12:49:47
CAC-40 Slips Ahead Of ECB Decision
(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 slipped, tracking European peers that erased recent gains amidst anxiety ahead of the monetary policy review by the ECB.
The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,427.41, slipping 0.38 percent from the previous close of 7,455.64. The day's trading has been between 7,460.52 and 7,422.32.
Only 11 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in positive territory.
Publicis Groupe topped with gains of 2.2 percent. Alstom added 0.9 percent, Carrefour, Edenred and Airbus have all gained more than half a percent.
Teleperformance is the greatest laggard with a decline of 4.7 percent.
STMicroelectronics plunged 2.8 percent. Stellantis, Sanofi, Renault, Kering and Danone are the other scrips that have slipped more than a percent.
The Dollar Index has edged down 0.02 percent to 103.21, versus 103.24 a day earlier. The EUR/USD has edged up 0.06 percent to 1.0890.
Uncertainty surrounding the ECB's interest rate trajectory lifted bond yields on Thursday. Yields on France's ten-year bonds have hardened 0.39 percent to 2.859%. The yield was at 2.848 percent a day earlier.
Data released earlier in the day by INSEE had showed the manufacturing climate indicator for France unchanged at 99 in January versus market expectation of 100. On the jobs front, the Initial Jobless Claims in France stood at -1.40 thousand in December versus 5.20 thousand in November.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.