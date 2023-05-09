|
09.05.2023 11:04:12
CAC 40 Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Tuesday as Chinese trade data disappointed, and investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data this week for directional cues.
Meanwhile, France's foreign trade deficit decreased at the end of the first quarter as imports fell faster than exports, data from the customs office showed earlier today.
The trade deficit dropped to EUR 8.02 billion in March from EUR 9.3 billion in February. In the corresponding month of 2022, the deficit totaled EUR 13.6 billion.
Separate data from the Bank of France showed that the current account deficit decreased sharply in the March quarter due to the reduction in the energy bill.
The current account deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted EUR 2.8 billion in the first quarter from EUR 20.5 billion in the fourth quarter.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 49 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,392 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.