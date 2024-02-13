CAC 40 Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged lower on Tuesday ahead of U.S. consumer price inflation data due out later in the day, expected to show a further slowing of price pressures.

Closer home, France's unemployment rate held steady in the fourth quarter after rising in the previous two quarters, the statistical office INSEE reported earlier today.

The ILO unemployment rate stood at 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the same as in the previous quarter, which was revised up slightly from 7.4 percent.

The unemployment rate was 0.4 points above its level at the end of 2022, which was the lowest since 1982, the agency said.

The number of people out of work increased by 29,000 to 2.3 million in the December quarter.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,666 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.