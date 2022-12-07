CAC 40 Slips Amid Fed Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday amid China growth concerns and uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy.

Markets eye central bank decisions, with the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve all due to hold their monetary policy meetings next week.

Interest rates will go up again, though they are now "very near" their neutral level, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,667 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Airbus SE shares declined 2.6 percent. The aerospace major announced that it is unlikely to meet its 2022 commercial aircraft delivery target.

Banking group Crédit Agricole SA was down half a percent after selling the first tranche of 63.7 percent of its stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group, Holmarcom.

Sanofi SA surged 7.5 percent after a U.S. judge dismissed thousands of lawsuits involving the heartburn drug Zantac.