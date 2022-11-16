CAC 40 Slips As Investors Await Clarity Over Poland Blast

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Wednesday, as investors sought more clarity over reports Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine have hit NATO territory in Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried the strike as a very significant escalation of the war.

Russia denied the allegations and dismissed the reports as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".

U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that the blast in Poland may have been caused by a missile fired from Russian territory.

The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,633 after closing half a percent higher the previous day.

Alstom fell about 1 percent. The train maker confirmed its full-year outlook and mid-term targets after posting solid results for the first half of 2022-23.

Automaker Renault fell 2.4 percent after reports that rival Mercedes Benz has slashed prices on two electric car models in China.