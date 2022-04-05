CAC 40 Slips As Investors Eye More Sanctions Against Russia

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged lower on Tuesday as the European Union and the United States mull further sanctions against Russia following reports of war crimes.

The downside remained limited after a survey showed growth in France's services sector strengthened in March.

The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,721 after closing 0.7 percent higher on Monday.

Societe Generale shares tumbled 4 percent. ING Group announced that it has signed an agreement with Boursorama, a subsidiary of the French lender, to offer services to retail customers of ING in France.

Casino Group shares advanced 1.5 percent. The retailer said that it has sold its remaining shares in the real estate firm Mercialys for 86 million euros through a total return swap or TRS.

Air France-KLM was up around half a percent. The airline said it has entered into exclusive negotiations with CFM International for the acquisition of LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of Airbus A320neo and A321neo.