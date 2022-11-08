CAC 40 Slips As US Votes For Midterm Polls

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Tuesday as focus shifted to the U.S. mid-term elections, which will determine control of Congress.

The benchmark CAC 40 fell 31 points, or half a percent, to 6,385 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Luxury giants LVMH and Hermes International fell around 1 percent each after official data showed new coronavirus cases surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities.

Carrefour gave up 1.7 percent after the retail giant said it would step up its expansion in e-commerce, open more discount stores and cut costs as part of a new strategic plan. Automaker Renault lost about 4 percent after announcing a sweeping overhaul plan.