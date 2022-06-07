CAC 40 Slips Into Red Ahead Of ECB Meeting

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday after a sell-off in the U.S. bond market overnight fueled anxiety about a possible economic slowdown.

Australia's central bank surprised markets by lifting the official cash rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 bps, bringing back worries over rising prices back at the forefront.

Investors looked ahead to the monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, with the central bank expected to confirm an end to bond buying.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 35 points, or half a percent, at 6,514 after adding 1 percent on Monday.

Among the prominent decliners, shares of software maker Dassault Systemes fell more than 2 percent after a brokerage downgrade.

The dollar gained ground as rising bond yields added to worries about risks to economic growth.

German government bond yields slipped after briefly hitting fresh multi-year highs.