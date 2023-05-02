|
02.05.2023 11:04:40
CAC 40 Slips Into Red On Growth Worries
(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 0.4 percent at 7,464 in lackluster trade.
Investors reacted to weak manufacturing data from China and awaited Eurozone inflation due out later in the day for directional cues. Data showed earlier in the day that French manufacturing activity contracted further in April, with the corresponding PMI, compiled by S&P Global, falling to 45.6 from 47.3 in March.
Central bank meetings also remain in focus.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday despite signs of an impending slowdown.
Fed chief Jerome Powell's post-decision press conference will be closely watched for comments around the future of monetary policy.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to raise rates for a seventh straight meeting on Thursday and the big question is whether it will be a 25 or 50 bps rate hike.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: US-Börsen nach Fed-Entscheid unter Druck -- ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der Dow Jones rutscht im Mittwochshandel in die Verlustzone. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.