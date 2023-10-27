|
27.10.2023 11:10:42
CAC 40 Slips Into Red On Weak Earnings
(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Friday after the U.S. military attacked facilities in Syria linked to Iran, raising concerns that the Israel-Hamas war may spread.
Disappointing earnings from the likes of Remy Cointreau and Sanofi also weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 28 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,861 after declining 0.4 percent the previous day.
Construction materials group Saint-Gobain edged up slightly after saying it aims to achieve a new record operating margin this year.
Spirits maker Remy Cointreau plunged 11 percent after slashing its sales outlook and lowering profit guidance.
Drug maker Sanofi plummeted 15 percent after it forecast lower profit next year and announced plans to split its consumer-healthcare and pharmaceutical business.
In economic releases, France's consumer sentiment improved marginally in October, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed earlier today.
The consumer sentiment index moved up to 84 in October from 83 in September. The reading was forecast to remain unchanged to 83.
The survey was conducted between September 26 and October 18.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.