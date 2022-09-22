|
22.09.2022 11:09:25
CAC 40 Slips On Rate Hike Worries
(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank both hiked their key policy rates by 75 basis points, adding to worries of a global economic slowdown.
Investors looked forward to the Bank of England (BOE) Monetary policy summary and interest rate decision later in the day for further direction on the rate outlook.
In economic releases, the confidence among French manufacturers eased further as expected in September, though marginally, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed.
The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 102 in September from 103 in August. That was in line with economists' expectations.
The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,022 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.
Hospitality firm Accor slumped 7.6 percent after investment bank JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock from neutral to underweight, saying the group would not be able to return to its previous level of profitability.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die US-Börsen geben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.