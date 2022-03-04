|
04.03.2022 10:07:32
CAC 40 Slumps Amid Prolonged Tensions In Ukraine
(RTTNews) - French stocks lost ground on Friday as Russia's offensive in Ukraine entered the ninth day. Russian forces have seized d Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after intense fighting during which shelling caused a fire to break out at a training facility on the site.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 147 points, or 2.3 percent, at 6,231 after declining 1.8 percent the previous day.
Dassault Aviation SA shares were little changed, giving up early gains. The aircraft manufacturer reported that its fiscal 2021 profit doubled from last year amid strong revenue growth as well as higher order intake.
Michelin slumped 4.6 percent. The tyre maker said it would temporarily halt production at some of its plants in Europe due to significant supply-chain issues.
In economic releases, France industrial output grew more than expected in January, figures from the statistical office Insee showed.
Industrial output rose 1.6 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in December. This was the first increase in three months and exceeded the expected rate of 0.5 percent.
