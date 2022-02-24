|
CAC 40 Slumps On Risk Aversion
(RTTNews) - French stocks plunged on risk aversion Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country, called the Donbas region.
It is feared that a war in Europe will fuel higher inflation and derail economic growth.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 197 points, or 2.9 percent, at 6,583 after ending 0.1 percent lower the previous day.
French railway company Getlink dropped 1 percent after it reported fiscal 2021 consolidated net loss of 229 million euros.
Accor tumbled 4.4 percent despite the hotel group returning to profit for 2021.
Conglomerate Bouygues declined 1.6 percent. After posting encouraging annual earnings, the construction, telecoms and media group said it expects to grow its sales and core profit further in 2022.
Aircraft engine manufacturer Safran lost 2.5 percent and insurer Axa tumbled 3.8 percent despite posting solid FY21 results.
