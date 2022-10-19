CAC-40 Stays Firm Despite Spike In Inflation In The Region

(RTTNews) - France's CAC-40 continued to hold on to gains amidst data that showed the presence of high inflation in both the Euro area as well as the U.K. The positive sentiment generated by the earnings season as well as the U.K. government's reversal of fiscal plans outweighed anxiety over inflation and monetary policy tightening in the region.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,089.59, up 0.37 percent from Tuesday's close. The day's trading has been between 6,109.97 and 6,045.84.

Total Energies which gained 1.11 percent is the most active scrip with a turnover of 49 million.

Railroads business Alstom gained 2.81 percent after it announced the signing of an agreement to supply ERTMS signaling system for central and southern Italy.

Publicis Groupe, the world's third-biggest advertising group added 2.7 percent in the day's trade following Tuesday's announcement that raised its full-year guidance for the second time this year. The company had also reported third quarter organic revenue growth ahead of expectations.

Veolia Environnement, AXA and Thales have all gained close to 1 percent.

Healthcare business Eurofins Scientific, software business Worldline and construction materials business Saint Gobain have all declined more than one percent.

The EUR/USD pair is at 0.9792, declining 0.61 percent overnight amidst the US Dollar Index strengthening 0.43 percent to 112.61.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 2.2 percent to 2.914 percent versus 2.851 percent on Thursday.