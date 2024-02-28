|
28.02.2024 10:18:27
CAC 40 Struggles For Direction Ahead Of Key Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of key U.S. and Eurozone inflation readings along with Chinese PMI data due this week for directional cues.
The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,949 after edging up 0.2 percent the previous day.
Media conglomerate Lagardere tumbled 3.6 percent after saying it had received an offer from luxury goods group LVMH to buy Paris Match magazine. LVMH shares were marginally lower.
Retailer Casino Group slumped more than 8 percent after losses deepened in 2023.
Worldline plummeted 10 percent as the payment firm reported a full-year loss on a 1.15-billion-euro "goodwill impairment" linked to its merchant services activities.
Nicox lost 3 percent. The ophthalmology company said it has appointed the highly experienced biotech executive Gavin Spencer as its Chief Executive Officer.
