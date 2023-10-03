|
03.10.2023 11:07:45
CAC 40 Struggles For Direction As Growth Worries Weigh
(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors continued to fret about inflation, rising interest rates and the health of the global economy.
The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,070 after falling 0.9 percent the previous day.
Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were flat to slightly higher.
Vantiva, a provider of creative services and technology products for the communication, media and entertainment industries, soared 24 percent after it has entered into a call option agreement with CommScope Holding Co. (COMM), to acquire CommScope's Home Networks division.
Drug maker Sanofi rose half a percent after it has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, for the development of Janssen's extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli vaccine candidate (ExPEC9V).
