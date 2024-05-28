CAC 40 Subdued Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday as market participants awaited the U.S. PCE price index report due later this week as well as speeches from Fed officials including Mester, Bowman, Kashkari, Cook and Daly for more clarity on the path for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Traders also looked ahead to the release of German and Eurozone inflation figures this week that could cement expectations for an ECB rate cut next week.

Meanwhile, an ECB survey showed earlier today that consumers lowered their inflation expectations last month.

Eurozone consumers' expectations for inflation in the next 12 months eased to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent a month earlier to hit their lowest level since September 2021.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,122 after rising half a percent the previous day.