CAC 40 Tumbles As Shanghai Extends Lockdown

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors react to hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on interest-rate rises.

Powell said he saw merit in "front-end loading" policy moves, including a 50 basis point rate hike at the May FOMC meeting.

Growth worries also weighed as Shanghai extended the Covid-19 lockdown to April 26.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 91 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,624 after having surged 1.4 percent the previous day.

EssilorLuxottica shares fell nearly 2 percent despite the eyewear group reporting a sharp rise in first-quarter revenue.

Automaker Renault declined 1.2 percent after reporting lower Q1 sales.

Retailer Casino Group rose half a percent after its first-quarter Group net sales rose 4.7 percent from last year.

Luxury group Kering plunged 5.2 percent after reporting slowing growth at the star label Gucci.