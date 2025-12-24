24.12.2025 11:50:44

CAC 40 Up Marginally In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks are mostly subdued in lackluster trading on Wednesday with investors not showing any keen interest to make significant moves. The market will close early today. The U.K. market too will have a short session, while markets in Germany and Switzerland are closed for Christmas Eve holiday.

The market will remain shut on Thursday and Friday for Christmas and Bomxing Day holidays, respectively.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 16.90 points or 0.21% at 8,120.75 about a quarter berfore noon.

Edenred, Safran, Schneider Electric, Renault, Sanofi and Engie are down 0.3 to 0.7%.

LVMH is rising more than 1%. Kering is up nearly 1%, while Hermes International, Publicis Groupe, TotalEnergies, Carrefour and EssilorLuxottica are up 0.4 to 0.75%.

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
