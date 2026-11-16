16.11.2026 12:10:39

CAC 40 Up Marginally In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 moved in a tight band on Monday as investors looked for directional clues and largely refrained from making big moves.

Weak oil prices aided sentiment a bit. Brent crude front-month futures were down 0.35% at 95.50 a barrel.

Tech stocks were a bit subdued ahead of Nvidia Corp.'s third-quarter earnings update, due on Tuesday. The focu sis also on Anthropic PBC's listing later this week.

The CAC 40, which advanced to 8,400.89, was up 9.45 points or 0.11% at 8,378.36 a few minutes past noon.

Hermes International climbed 2.3%. Thales moved up nearly 2%, while EssilorLuxottica and Safran gained 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Danone gained 0.85% and Accor advanced 0.8%, while, Airbus, Unibail Rodamco, Pernod Ricard, TotalEnergies and LVMH added 0.4%-0.5%.

Legrand, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe, Schneider Elerctri and Engie lost 0.8%-1.1%.

Societe Generale, ArcelorMittal, STMicroElectronics, Euronext and Dassault Systemes dropped 0.3%-0.5%.

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