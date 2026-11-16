|
16.11.2026 12:10:39
CAC 40 Up Marginally In Lackluster Trade
(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 moved in a tight band on Monday as investors looked for directional clues and largely refrained from making big moves.
Weak oil prices aided sentiment a bit. Brent crude front-month futures were down 0.35% at 95.50 a barrel.
Tech stocks were a bit subdued ahead of Nvidia Corp.'s third-quarter earnings update, due on Tuesday. The focu sis also on Anthropic PBC's listing later this week.
The CAC 40, which advanced to 8,400.89, was up 9.45 points or 0.11% at 8,378.36 a few minutes past noon.
Hermes International climbed 2.3%. Thales moved up nearly 2%, while EssilorLuxottica and Safran gained 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.
Danone gained 0.85% and Accor advanced 0.8%, while, Airbus, Unibail Rodamco, Pernod Ricard, TotalEnergies and LVMH added 0.4%-0.5%.
Legrand, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe, Schneider Elerctri and Engie lost 0.8%-1.1%.
Societe Generale, ArcelorMittal, STMicroElectronics, Euronext and Dassault Systemes dropped 0.3%-0.5%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann sich am Montag nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert etwas. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.