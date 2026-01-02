|
02.01.2026 11:48:01
CAC 40 Up Marginally; PMI Data In Focus
(RTTNews) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance Friday morning with investors reacting to geopolitical developments, in addition to digesting regional manufacturing activity reports. Trading volumes were thin with several traders still staying on the sidelines following recent holidays.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9.50 points or 0.11% at 8,159.00 about a quarter before noon. Earlier, the index had advanced to 8,221.78.
STMicroElectronics rallied 3.75%. Stellantis climbed nearly 2% and Safran advanced 1.75%. Airbus, Kering, Engie, Capgemini, Orange and ArecelorMittal gained 1 to 1.5%.
Thales, TotalEnergies, Renault, Societe Generale, Carrefour, BNP Paribas, Bouygues and Unibail Rodamco moved up 0.35 to 1%.
Saint Gobain, Air Liquide, Accor, Eifage, Danone, L'Oreal, EssilorLuxottica, LVMH and Bureau Veritas lost 0.4 to 1%.
Data from S&P Global showed France's HCOB Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.7 in December from 47.8 in November, returning to growth after three months of contraction and marking the best improvement since June 2022.
Meanwhile, the HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.8 in December, below both the preliminary estimate of 49.2 and November's final reading of 49.6, marking the fastest pace of contraction since March.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Hang Seng zum Handelsende stark - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zum Start ins neue Handelsjahr stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen wechseln ebenso häufig das Vorzeichen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.